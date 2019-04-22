AMDVLK 2019.Q2.2 Brings More Performance Optimizations, DXVK Corruption Fixes
AMD this morning released AMDVLK 2019.Q2.2 as the newest tagged update to their open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux graphics driver.

The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.2 update is notable in that it has performance optimizations for Total War: WARHAMMER II, Talos Principle, and Thrones of Britannia. These were among the games we pointed out earlier this month in our recent RADV vs. AMDVLK driver benchmarking where previously AMDVLK performed much better but less so in that recent comparison. So it looks like the AMDVLK vs. RADV driver performance is back to some healthy competition.

This AMDVLK code drop also has corruption fixes for multiple DXVK-based Windows Direct3D 10/11 games running on Vulkan under Linux, a CPU mapping problem, and a tearing regression for Thrones of Britannia.

The latest AMDVLK source code as well as an Ubuntu/Debian driver build of the latest driver can be found on GitHub.
