AMDVLK 2019.Q2.1 Driver Has Some Performance Enhancement & Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 April 2019 at 07:10 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMD has volleyed their latest AMDVLK open-source Vulkan driver code, their first publish push in more than two weeks, making it their first push of the new quarter.

AMDVLK 2019.Q2.1 is the new release and it's been updated against the Vulkan 1.1.105 headers, allows shared memory to be CPU-visible, enables VK_EXT_memory_priority regardless whether it's supported by all external queues, and offers a performance optimization for Total War: WARHAMMER II.

Besides the performance enhancement for Warhammer II, this AMDVLK code push has a flickering issue fixed for Just Cause 3 and corrected rendering for Path of Exile.

The XGL sources also note this week that VK_EXT_host_query_reset has been implemented.

The latest AMDVLK sources as well as an Ubuntu x86_64 driver build of this Vulkan component can be downloaded from GitHub.

For those that missed it, yesterday I published some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV Vulkan driver benchmarks.
