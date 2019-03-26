AMDVLK 2019.Q1.9 Driver Enables Memory Priority & Budget Extensions Plus Optimizations
AMD's Vulkan driver team this morning issued their AMDVLK 2019.Q1.9 Linux driver update as the latest tagged release for this official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver that does include a binary driver build for Ubuntu systems.

The AMDVLK 2019.Q1.9 changes are namely what I talked about last week with enhancing the performance of Mad Max on Linux in CPU-bound scenarios, enabling a skip-fast-clear-eliminate optimization by default, GFX9/Vega changes, and other fixes.

Also, AMDVLK now enables the VK_EXT_memory_priority and VK_EXT_memory_budget extensions. The VK_EXT_memory_priority extension is used for setting a priority value on allocations for determining what heaps should be kept to device-local memory when under memory pressure as opposed to transparently moving the memory to non-device-local memory. The VK_EXT_memory_budget extension can be used to query the amount of memory used and total memory budget.

Those wanting to grab the AMDVLK 2019.Q1.9 official sources or the tagged Ubuntu binary driver build can do so via GitHub.
