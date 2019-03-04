AMD is back on course for their weekly code drops of the AMDVLK sources that make up their official open-source Vulkan Linux driver.
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.7 is out to succeed last Tuesday's 2019.Q1.6 release. There aren't any notable features introduced in this fresh code drop but a number of fixes. There are a few notable fixes including for transform feedback, support for min/max stencil resolve using the compute pipeline, memory leak fix, corruption with Fiji GPUs running under Wayland, and other corruption issues.
While not mentioned in the official release notes, the PAL source tree does also note that the VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps Vulkan extension has been added. VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps allows for calibrated timestamps from two time domains.
The source to this 2019.Q1.7 driver state as well as an Ubuntu/Debian package of this latest driver code can be found via GitHub. AMD should later this month be issuing their quarterly Radeon Software for Linux releases as well which should have a fresh snapshot of AMDVLK, which at least so far has been built against their proprietary shader compiler.
