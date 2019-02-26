It's been three weeks since the last open-source code push for AMD's "AMDVLK" official open-source Vulkan driver while today they've finally updated their public code-bases and tagged AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6.
Normally AMD developers update the AMDVLK public source repositories on a weekly basis, but for whatever reason that hasn't been communicated, there hadn't been any source pushes in three weeks. But today that changed with AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6. While it's three weeks worth of changes, the work isn't too particularly exciting. As a reminder, AMDVLK is the official AMD open-source Vulkan driver derived from the same sources as their Windows driver as well as what is used by the Radeon Software PRO driver. RADV is the Mesa-based, open-source Radeon Vulkan driver alternative to AMDVLK.
The 2019.Q1.6 driver adds support to the Radeon Graphics Profiler to enable instruction-level tracing per-pipeline as well as debug support to the command buffer logger for single-stepping of draws/dispatches.
There are also some Vulkan conformance test suite out-of-memory crash fixes, a broken path fix for the off-chip geometry shader, CTS failure fixes, and SDMA issues resolved for GFX6~GFX8 hardware.
Not mentioned in the release notes but when looking at the XGL code activity, VK_EXT_memory_priority appears supported now while over in the PAL space are a number of fixes and other low-level improvements.
The source and Ubuntu driver build for AMDVLK can be found via GitHub. I'll be running some more AMDVLK vs. RADV Mesa 19.1 benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
