AMDVLK 2019.Q1.4 Driver Brings Vega 20 & Raven 2 Support, More Transform Feedback Work
This week's AMDVLK open-source Radeon Vulkan driver code drop brings support for the Vega 20 (Vega 7nm) graphics cards and Raven 2 APUs.

AMD did their weekly code drop on Tuesday and tagged this new release as version 2019.Q1.4. The main highlight of this latest code is official support for Vega 20 as well as the yet-to-be-released Raven 2 hardware. This Vega 20 support comes with some basic per-app tuning as well, including disabling DCC for DOOM except for 32 bpp surfaces, always allowing DCC for Wolfenstein II, and disabling DCC for Dota 2.

When digging through the code with the Vega 20 / Raven 2 additions, there were no surprises on the Vega side. For Raven 2, either they are keeping some values intentionally low for now to not reveal details pre-launch or Raven 2 appears to be cut-down compared to Raven. Raven 2 is set to have a maximum number of CUs per shader of 3 compared to 11 with Raven, the number of TCC blocks is lowered from 4 to 2, max RBs per shader engine from 2 to 1, etc

There was also more VK_EXT_transform_feedback code merged into XGL. It does look like transform feedback may now be fully working for AMDVLK as it was added now to the device extensions.

Other work includes allowing the CPU clock speed to be reported to the Radeon Graphics Profiler (RGP), bug fixes in barriers, and various fixes.

Overall, this week's AMDVLK code drop is one of the more exciting code updates for this driver in a while. Source code and Debian/Ubuntu binaries for this new driver build from GitHub.
