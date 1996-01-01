AMDVLK 2019.Q1.1 Radeon Vulkan Driver Build Now Available For Ubuntu
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 January 2019 at 07:31 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMD developers have now offered up an AMDVLK Vulkan driver build for Ubuntu as a Debian package based upon yesterday's source drop.

Yesterday AMD developers did their first AMDVLK open-source push of 2019. That first updatew in nearly a month updated against the Vulkan 1.1.96 headers, added GPU memory references to software compositing images, clean-ups for the barrier handling, various PAL and LLPC fixes, and other changes.

Based upon that source code state from yesterday, an Ubuntu Debian package is now available of just the Vulkan driver and validated for at least 16.04/18.04 installations but should end up working too for e.g. 18.10. The release tag also mentions that these fixes have an optimization for fully overwritten resolves and a performance regression fix for The Talos Principle, addressing a potential access violation, and multi-process failure.

Those wanting this easy-to-install AMDVLK Vulkan driver build for Ubuntu can find it via this GitHub tag.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
The First AMDVLK Code Drop Of 2019 Rolls Out With New Vulkan Driver Features
New Radeon Vega IDs & Fixes Land Ahead Of Linux 4.21-rc1
It Turns Out AMDGPU KFD Compute Support Can Work On 64-bit ARM
A Lot Of AMDGPU DC Fixes, New VegaM PCI ID Line Up For Linux 4.21
Mesa RadeonSI Lands FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Support That Pair With Linux 4.21
The xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Receives Some EOY Updates Ported From AMDGPU
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome