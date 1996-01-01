AMD developers have now offered up an AMDVLK Vulkan driver build for Ubuntu as a Debian package based upon yesterday's source drop.
Yesterday AMD developers did their first AMDVLK open-source push of 2019. That first updatew in nearly a month updated against the Vulkan 1.1.96 headers, added GPU memory references to software compositing images, clean-ups for the barrier handling, various PAL and LLPC fixes, and other changes.
Based upon that source code state from yesterday, an Ubuntu Debian package is now available of just the Vulkan driver and validated for at least 16.04/18.04 installations but should end up working too for e.g. 18.10. The release tag also mentions that these fixes have an optimization for fully overwritten resolves and a performance regression fix for The Talos Principle, addressing a potential access violation, and multi-process failure.
Those wanting this easy-to-install AMDVLK Vulkan driver build for Ubuntu can find it via this GitHub tag.
