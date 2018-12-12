AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4 Driver Update Brings Performance Improvements, New Vulkan Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 December 2018 at 11:42 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
AMD developers today outed their latest "AMDVLK" open-source Vulkan driver code drop dubbed AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4.

The AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4 update enables some additional features to allow up to 5% performance gains for tessellation workloads, enables the atomic optmizer, updates the Vulkan headers against v1.1.94, enables primitive under estimation for VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization, and has a number of fixes.

The complete list of AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4 changes along with the source code and a pre-built Vulkan driver binary for Ubuntu 16.04/18.04 LTS can be found via GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
More Radeon RX 590 Ubuntu Benchmarks - See How Your Linux GPU Performance Compares
AMDGPU Driver Gets Final Batch Of Features For Linux 4.21
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Adds Transform Feedback, ~10% Vega Performance Boost
A Patch Is Still Pending For Fixing Up Newer Radeon GPUs In Older Motherboards
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver