AMD developers today outed their latest "AMDVLK" open-source Vulkan driver code drop dubbed AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4.
The AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4 update enables some additional features to allow up to 5% performance gains for tessellation workloads, enables the atomic optmizer, updates the Vulkan headers against v1.1.94, enables primitive under estimation for VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization, and has a number of fixes.
The complete list of AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4 changes along with the source code and a pre-built Vulkan driver binary for Ubuntu 16.04/18.04 LTS can be found via GitHub.
