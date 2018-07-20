AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Plumbs New Extensions, Lands A Number Of Fixes

The AMD folks maintaining their official Vulkan driver code have done their common end-of-week code dump into the open-source AMDVLK Linux Vulkan driver repository across the PAL, XGL, LLVM, and SPVGEN code-bases.
It's been another busy week for the AMD Vulkan driver developers. Some of the highlights of their AMDVLK open-source driver code that was updated this morning:
- General variable pointer support.
- VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 support.
- VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 support.
- A new run-time setting of OptEnablePrt to enable PRT functionality.
- MSAA-related improvements.
- Fix for compiling the code with the Clang compiler.
- Various memory handling improvements.
- Various other fixes.
Instructions for building the AMDVLK driver on Linux distributions from source can be found via the README. There will likely be a fresh round of AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmarks soon on Phoronix with the growing number of Vulkan Linux games.
