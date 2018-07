AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Plumbs New Extensions, Lands A Number Of Fixes

The AMD folks maintaining their official Vulkan driver code have done their common end-of-week code dump into the open-source AMDVLK Linux Vulkan driver repository across the PAL, XGL, LLVM, and SPVGEN code-bases.It's been another busy week for the AMD Vulkan driver developers. Some of the highlights of their AMDVLK open-source driver code that was updated this morning:- General variable pointer support.- VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 support.- VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 support.- A new run-time setting of OptEnablePrt to enable PRT functionality.- MSAA-related improvements.- Fix for compiling the code with the Clang compiler.- Various memory handling improvements.- Various other fixes.Instructions for building the AMDVLK driver on Linux distributions from source can be found via the README . There will likely be a fresh round of AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmarks soon on Phoronix with the growing number of Vulkan Linux games.