AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Plumbs New Extensions, Lands A Number Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 July 2018 at 10:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The AMD folks maintaining their official Vulkan driver code have done their common end-of-week code dump into the open-source AMDVLK Linux Vulkan driver repository across the PAL, XGL, LLVM, and SPVGEN code-bases.

It's been another busy week for the AMD Vulkan driver developers. Some of the highlights of their AMDVLK open-source driver code that was updated this morning:

- General variable pointer support.

- VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 support.

- VK_KHR_get_display_properties2 support.

- A new run-time setting of OptEnablePrt to enable PRT functionality.

- MSAA-related improvements.

- Fix for compiling the code with the Clang compiler.

- Various memory handling improvements.

- Various other fixes.

Instructions for building the AMDVLK driver on Linux distributions from source can be found via the README. There will likely be a fresh round of AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmarks soon on Phoronix with the growing number of Vulkan Linux games.
