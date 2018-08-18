AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Update Fixes Witcher 3 Issue, Bug Fixes

In addition to AMD releasing AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 on Friday, they also did their usual weekly source push of their newest "AMDVLK" open-source Radeon Vulkan driver code.
Over the past week they haven't committed anything major to this open-source AMDVLK driver with its XGL / PAL / LLPC components, but mostly what appears to be routine maintenance work though they have been working on pipeline binary replacement functionality as what seems to be about their main feature work this past week. Highlights of their latest code dump include:
- Non-uniform indexing support for VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing.
- Debug support with the pipeline binary replacement.
- The LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) has a crash fix for Witcher 3 (presumably in relation to DXVK), a dump compiler option, support for pipeline binary replacement, Wave32 support in the subgroup arithmetic code, and various fixes.
- Various fixes.
The AMDVLK Vulkan driver code as always is available from GPUOpen-Drivers.
