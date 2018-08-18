AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Update Fixes Witcher 3 Issue, Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 August 2018 at 08:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
In addition to AMD releasing AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 on Friday, they also did their usual weekly source push of their newest "AMDVLK" open-source Radeon Vulkan driver code.

Over the past week they haven't committed anything major to this open-source AMDVLK driver with its XGL / PAL / LLPC components, but mostly what appears to be routine maintenance work though they have been working on pipeline binary replacement functionality as what seems to be about their main feature work this past week. Highlights of their latest code dump include:

- Non-uniform indexing support for VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing.

- Debug support with the pipeline binary replacement.

- The LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) has a crash fix for Witcher 3 (presumably in relation to DXVK), a dump compiler option, support for pipeline binary replacement, Wave32 support in the subgroup arithmetic code, and various fixes.

- Various fixes.

The AMDVLK Vulkan driver code as always is available from GPUOpen-Drivers.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Released With Ubuntu 18.04.1 Support & WattMan-Like Functionality
Updated Vega 20 Open-Source Driver Patches Posted, Including PSP & PowerPlay Support
RADV Now Supports On-Demand Compilation Of Built-In Shaders
Radeon Pro WX 8200 Launches As "Best Workstation Graphics Performance Under $1,000"
More OpenGL Extensions For RadeonSI Are The Latest In A Flurry Of Interesting Activity
AMD Radeon Pro 18.Q3 Linux Driver Released
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Microsoft Still Working To Squeeze More I/O Performance Out Of WSL / Bash For Windows