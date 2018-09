AMD Lands Mostly Fixes In Latest Batch Of AMDVLK/XGL/PAL Code Updates

The AMD developers maintaining their "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver have pushed out their latest batch of code comprising this driver including the PAL abstraction layer, XGL Vulkan bits, and LLPC LLVM-based compiler pipeline.This week's worth of work mostly is just bug fixes but some low-level code improvements and restructuring.- Dropping a workaround for Dota 2 now that Valve corrected the issue upstream.- A graphics path for scaled copies in PAL.- PAL now supports a direct display for console mode.- The LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) now supports a PAL new meta-data format for Vulkan.- Various fixes and optimizations to PAL, including some CTS fixes.- Various fixes in XGL.Instructions as always on building this driver from source can be found at GitHub