Another Week's Worth Of AMDVLK Improvements Published, More Sparse Texture Work
The AMD developers maintaining the PAL (Platform Abstraction Layer) and XGL components comprising the official AMDVLK Linux Vulkan driver have made public their latest code commits from the past week.

On the XGL front their implementation for sparse texture support is further along, there is a timestamp hash added to the Vulkan pipeline cache ID to make it more unique, some optimizations for LLPC (the LLVM Pipeline Compiler), and support for a new dimension-aware image intrinsic.

With PAL there is a potential performance optimization and other implementation work.

Instructions on building the AMDVLK open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver can be found here but most Linux gamers will be doing quite fine if using the more common Mesa-based RADV driver option.
