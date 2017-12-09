AMD Begins Posting More KFD Patches For Discrete GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 December 2017 at 09:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
For the past number of months AMD has been working on upstreaming more KFD changes, AMDKFD is their kernel driver to the HSA compute stack. AMD began with upstreaming their APU changes while now they have finally moved onto their "dGPU" changes.

Longtime AMD Linux developer Felix Kuehling has sent out a set of 37 patches today of initial discrete GPU changes for the upstream AMDKFD HSA kernel driver.

These changes are about the discrete GPU topology and initialization. Felix noted, "This patch series adds support for dGPU topology to KFD and implements everything needed to initialize KFD on dGPUs. This is still missing dGPU memory management APIs, so it's not going to be able to run any user mode tests yet. But device information about CPUs and supported dGPUs should be reported correctly in /sys/class/kfd/kfd/topology/nodes/*."

These latest patches can be found on amd-gfx. He noted in the series that this is his last patch series for the year due to holidays. These dGPU changes should be queued up for DRM-Next / Linux 4.16, but given he won't be sending out anymore patches the next few weeks, this is possibly the only dGPU KFD improvements we'll find in Linux 4.16 given the timing. Thus we're likely waiting until at least Linux 4.17 before seeing any working dGPU AMDKFD support in good shape for user-space.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
First Batch Of AMDGPU Changes For Linux 4.16: DC Multi-Display Sync, Vega Tuning
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers
AMD Publishes More DC Patches, Disables FreeSync By Default
The Many Open-Source Radeon Linux Driver Advancements Of 2017
43 More AMDGPU DC Patches Hit The Streets
New Polaris Firmware Blobs Hit Linux-Firmware.Git
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
C++17 Is Now Official
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes
Armory Is A Very Promising 3D Game Engine With Full Blender Integration
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers