AMD Posts Last KFD Kernel Patches For Discrete GPUs, Needed For Upstream ROCm
5 January 2018
AMD has posted their remaining patches for now for getting the discrete GPU support upstream in the AMDKFD "Kernel Fusion Driver" that is part of their ROCm compute stack.

Nine patches sent out on Thursday take care of discrete GPU initialization in the AMDKFD driver. Up to now in the AMDKFD driver AMD has mostly been focused on getting the AMD APU bits mainlined while recently shifted to getting the "dGPU" pieces upstream.


The patches for KFD initialization on discrete GPUs include adding support to the relevant AMDKFD components, conditionally enabling PCI Express atomics, conditional IOMMUv2 support, and all in is about 500 lines of new code. The patches for now can be found on amd-gfx.

Sadly these patches are a bit too late for likely making DRM-Next feature cut-off for in turn landing with Linux 4.16... But at least by Linux 4.17 these patches and any other dGPU bits will have been vetted and queued. Hopefully this means for Linux 4.17 we'll be able to finally begin running AMD ROCm/OpenCL compute support from the mainline Linux kernel.
