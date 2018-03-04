Latest AMDKFD Kernel Patches For Radeon dGPU VM Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 March 2018 at 08:09 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
For those of you excited by the prospects of running ROCm compute and OpenCL off a mainline Linux kernel build with a discrete Radeon GPU, there is an updated patch-set this weekend for testing.

Linux 4.17 is shaping up to be another exciting kernel for Radeon GPU owners with finally having WattMan support and the AMDKFD HSA driver being in good shape for discrete GPUs to begin allowing these graphics processors to run with the open-source ROCm compute stack without needing any kernel changes.

But as mentioned already for Linux 4.17, only select dGPU generations are initially supported with for example Vega GPUs needing more time before this open-source, mainline OpenCL GPGPU support will become a reality.

Over night Felix Kuehling of AMD posted the latest patches for AMDKFD GPUVM support for discrete GPUs. If you want to help in testing these latest patches, you can grab them via amd-gfx that can be applied atop the latest AMDKFD Linux -next repository for the bleeding-edge AMDKFD dGPU support.
1 Comment

