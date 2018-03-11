Oded Gabbay sent in his pull request today of the AMDKFD driver updates targeting the Linux 4.17 kernel. Notably this includes the long-awaited dGPU support in inching AMD/GPUOpen ROCm compute support with OpenCL off a mainline kernel for select discrete GPUs.
Most significant with this AMDKFD (AMD Kernel Fusion Driver) changes for Linux 4.17 is the discrete Radeon GPU support for initialization and queue handling. Unfortunately though it ended up being incomplete as the GPUVM support is still missing due to that code still being discussed by developers. Additionally, Vega compute support isn't yet ready for mainline AMDKFD.
Also included with this pull request is enabling PCI Express atomics support for discrete GPUs, adjustments to the AMDGPU/AMDKFD interface for discrete GPUs, refactoring of IOMMU v2 code, HSA process eviction code if the system is under memory pressure, and various bug fixes and more.
The complete list of AMDKFD changes that made it for Linux 4.17 by means now of DRM-Next can be found on dri-devel.
