AMDKFD Updates For Linux 4.17 Round Out dGPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 March 2018 at 10:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Earlier this month was the big batch of AMDKFD driver updates for DRM-Next / Linux 4.17 for getting the Radeon discrete GPU support squared away. Now coming in as a late pull request is the rest of that dGPU work for AMDKFD.

Normally the DRM-Next feature merge window is closed already, but this cycle there's been some stragglers still getting merged, so we'll see if this latest AMDKFD batch is landed for Linux 4.17... We certainly hope so as it squares away the dGPU support for currently supported generations of Radeon hardware and allows ROCm/OpenCL to begin working off a mainline kernel! Our fingers are crossed it will get merged.

Today's pull request notably has the GPUVM support for discrete GPUs. Additionally, there is also KFD events support for dGPUs and several fixes. The details in full can be found via the pull request.

While this gets dGPUs going on Linux 4.17 so the mainline kernel can play with ROCm, the Vega support isn't yet ready. The discrete graphics cards where support should be in good shape is for Fiji and Polaris GPUs though Hawaii/Tonga GPUs should also be working for at least the most part.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU DDX Gets Support For Non-Legacy Color Management
RadeonTop 1.1 Brings GTT Reporting, Updated PCI IDs
Vega 12 Support Now Queued In DRM-Next For Linux 4.17
Radeon Vega 12 Support Called For Pulling Into Linux 4.17 Kernel
Vega 12 Support Is Now Available For RadeonSI Gallium3D
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed