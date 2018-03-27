Earlier this month was the big batch of AMDKFD driver updates for DRM-Next / Linux 4.17 for getting the Radeon discrete GPU support squared away. Now coming in as a late pull request is the rest of that dGPU work for AMDKFD.
Normally the DRM-Next feature merge window is closed already, but this cycle there's been some stragglers still getting merged, so we'll see if this latest AMDKFD batch is landed for Linux 4.17... We certainly hope so as it squares away the dGPU support for currently supported generations of Radeon hardware and allows ROCm/OpenCL to begin working off a mainline kernel! Our fingers are crossed it will get merged.
Today's pull request notably has the GPUVM support for discrete GPUs. Additionally, there is also KFD events support for dGPUs and several fixes. The details in full can be found via the pull request.
While this gets dGPUs going on Linux 4.17 so the mainline kernel can play with ROCm, the Vega support isn't yet ready. The discrete graphics cards where support should be in good shape is for Fiji and Polaris GPUs though Hawaii/Tonga GPUs should also be working for at least the most part.
Add A Comment