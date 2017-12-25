More AMDKFD changes are being queued for the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel merge window with this being the kernel HSA driver for ROCm support, etc.
The big work ongoing is getting the discrete GPU support upstreamed so that the stock mainline Linux kernel could work with the user-space ROCm open-source packages for OpenCL support, etc. Unfortunately this latest AMDKFD pull request still doesn't have all the dGPU changes as it's still waiting on a patch for the PCI subsystem that introduces the needed PCI-E atomics support.
Among the work found in this pull request, however, though is a lot of other feature work particularly for AMD APUs. Carrizo with AMDKFD in Linux 4.16 will now support "compute wave save restore" CSWR and SDMA user-mode queues. Kaveri also will support SDMA user-mode queues too with Linux 4.16.
The AMD Kernel Fusion Driver update also now allows hardware scheduling to schedule multiple processes concurrently, debugfs is now supported, process locking and lock dependencies have been simplified, and refactoring topology code to prepare for the long-awaited dGPU support. There are also code clean-ups and other fixes.
More details on these AMDKFD updates for Linux 4.16 can be found via amd-gfx.
