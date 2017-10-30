AMDKFD For Linux 4.15 Adding Usermode Events, Dropping Radeon DRM Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 November 2017 at 06:30 AM EDT.
AMD --
Building off an earlier update in DRM-Next of upstreaming more AMDKFD changes for Linux 4.15, a second batch of feature work was proposed today for merging into DRM-Next.

Oded Gabbay has sent in a second batch of AMDKFD driver changes for Linux 4.15. AMDKFD, of course, being the HSA kernel driver. With this second batch of changes, it still is mostly focused on upstreaming APU work and not yet the discrete GPU bits needed.

The main additions with this pull request are usermode events and dropping Radeon DRM support. The usermode events support is cleaned up and ready for mainline. The Radeon DRM support from AMDKFD is being dropped since Kaveri APUs are "fully supported" with the AMDGPU DRM driver and current/future versions of the HSA user-space libraries will mandate the use of the AMDGPU DRM driver. Because of this, the Radeon DRM interface support is being dropped from AMDKFD and users are encouraged to migrate to using AMDGPU. See our recent AMDGPU vs. Radeon DRM graphics tests if you are behind on the DRM driver situation.

There are also bug fixes and cleanups as outlined in the AMDKFD -next pull request. Hopefully for Linux 4.16 we see more of the AMD changes upstreamed, especially for dGPU support.
