Coming in as a late pull request to DRM-Next for Linux 4.19 are the AMDKFD kernel driver changes that is the critical piece to the modern open-source AMD compute stack.
The AMD Kernel Fusion Driver "AMDKFD" changes were sent in today by maintainer Oded Gabbay. The big changes for this AMDKFD feature update is initial support for Raven Ridge APUs by this kernel compute driver as well as integrating GPU reset support into the driver.
There is also better handling of VM faults, race condition fixes, allowing the user to utilize specific compute units, and basic power management.
The list of AMDKFD changes called for Linux 4.19 can be found via this pull request.
