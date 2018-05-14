The AMDKFD kernel driver in the upcoming Linux 4.17 has the long-awaited discrete Radeon GPU support working so it can be used with the ROCm/OpenCL compute user-space, but Vega GPU support wasn't ready for this release. Fortunately, it's ready for Linux 4.18.
AMDKFD upstream maintainer Oded Gabbay has sent out the AMDKFD-Next pull request for Linux 4.18. Most notable is the presence now of Vega/GFX9 discrete GPU support being ready for this next kernel cycle.
Additionally, the AMD "Kernel Fusion Driver" now also supports Userptr memory mapping. There are also a number of fixes for lock handling, optimized signal handling, a command processor hang fix for APUs, and other fixes.
The current list of queued material for the AMDKFD kernel driver in Linux 4.18 can be found via this pull request.
