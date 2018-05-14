AMDKFD In Linux 4.18 Bringing Vega GPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 May 2018 at 06:12 AM EDT. 8 Comments
RADEON --
The AMDKFD kernel driver in the upcoming Linux 4.17 has the long-awaited discrete Radeon GPU support working so it can be used with the ROCm/OpenCL compute user-space, but Vega GPU support wasn't ready for this release. Fortunately, it's ready for Linux 4.18.

AMDKFD upstream maintainer Oded Gabbay has sent out the AMDKFD-Next pull request for Linux 4.18. Most notable is the presence now of Vega/GFX9 discrete GPU support being ready for this next kernel cycle.

Additionally, the AMD "Kernel Fusion Driver" now also supports Userptr memory mapping. There are also a number of fixes for lock handling, optimized signal handling, a command processor hang fix for APUs, and other fixes.

The current list of queued material for the AMDKFD kernel driver in Linux 4.18 can be found via this pull request.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Lands VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_DISABLE_OPTIMIZATION_BIT
Radeon ROCm 1.8 Compute Stack Released
Radeon Pro Software 18.Q2 Released For Linux
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Sees A Big Update, Prepping For VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing
AMD TrueAudio Next 1.2 Released, But Still No Linux Support
ROCm 1.8 Beta Packages Available For Radeon GPU Compute/OpenCL Testing
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official