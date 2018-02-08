AMDKFD GPUVM Support Updated For Radeon Discrete GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 February 2018 at 06:29 AM EST.
Many of you have been anxious to get ROCm/OpenCL compute working with the open-source Radeon Linux driver on modern GPUs while using a mainline kernel and that day continues inching closer.

That long sought after goal should be achieved for Linux 4.17 and there are updated AMDKFD patches now available that work in that direction. But as noted previously, the Linux 4.17 mainline paired with working ROCm/OpenCL will initially be just for select GPUs while hardware like Vega will likely end up needing more time before it's running off a mainline kernel for GPGPU compute.

Felix Kuehling sent out 25 updated patches on Wednesday for discrete GPU handling for GPUVM with the AMDKFD driver. These updated patches are re-based against the latest kernel code, offer several fixes compared to the earlier patches, and have an IOMMU change.

Those anxious to get going with AMDKFD/OpenCL dGPU support can help test out these latest patches via amd-gfx. The latest ROCm user-space components continue to be available via GitHub.
