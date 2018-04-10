AMD Posts KFD Support For GFX9/Vega
With the in-development Linux 4.17 kernel there is the long-awaited discrete GPU support in good shape at least for hardware like Polaris and Fiji. While the latest and greatest AMD GPUs are the Vega family, more work has been needed for AMDKFD support. Unfortunately those Vega changes didn't make it in for Linux 4.17, but those patches are now available.

Felix Kuehling of AMD today sent out the patch series adding GFX9/Vega GPU support to the AMDKFD "Fusion Kernel Driver" that is needed for ROCm/OpenCL compute support. This gets the support squared away for "Vega 10" GPUs. There is some prep work for Raven Ridge APU support, but additional patches are coming soon to get that code into shape.

This includes close to five thousand lines of new code for getting the latest-generation AMD graphics architecture into shape for this compute kernel driver while also now attempting to enable atomics for all GPUs. The list of 21 patches for GFX9/Vega10 support can be found for now on amd-gfx.

It's too late for Linux 4.17, but hopefully this code and the pending Raven Ridge patches will be in great shape for premiering in Linux 4.18 later in the summer.
