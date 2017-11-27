AMD Preps To Upstream More AMDKFD HSA Kernel Driver Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 November 2017 at 07:32 PM EST. 2 Comments
AMD --
AMD has sent out 14 new patches today for the AMDKFD HSA kernel driver in material that should be targeting Linux 4.16.

As reported previously, they are working to upstream more of their AMDKFD changes currently living within their hybrid driver stack and not yet the mainline kernel tree. They've been trying to get more of their APU changes upstreamed followed by proper discrete GPU support. With Linux 4.15 they made some progress in Carrizo/Kaveri era changes.

The 14 patches put out today unfortunately don't bring any new hardware improvements, but there is some new functionality. The 14 patches today provide some fixes, allow HWS to schedule multiple processes concurrently, debugfs support, and simplified process locking and lock dependencies.

The good news is that AMD's Felix Kuehling mentioned in the patch series, "After these patches I'm ready to start upstreaming dGPU support." Here's to hoping ROCm OpenCL and friends begins playing nicely on mainline components for Radeon GPUs in 2018 to ease the open-source OpenCL adoption and usage.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD/GPUOpen Compressonator 2.7 Brings Linux Builds, glTF 2.0 Support
LLVM Picks Up 3DNow! Improvements In 2017
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 4.15
Ryzen/Threadripper Prices Have Been Dropping Ahead Of The Holidays
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018