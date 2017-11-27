AMD Preps To Upstream More AMDKFD HSA Kernel Driver Changes

AMD has sent out 14 new patches today for the AMDKFD HSA kernel driver in material that should be targeting Linux 4.16.
As reported previously, they are working to upstream more of their AMDKFD changes currently living within their hybrid driver stack and not yet the mainline kernel tree. They've been trying to get more of their APU changes upstreamed followed by proper discrete GPU support. With Linux 4.15 they made some progress in Carrizo/Kaveri era changes.
The 14 patches put out today unfortunately don't bring any new hardware improvements, but there is some new functionality. The 14 patches today provide some fixes, allow HWS to schedule multiple processes concurrently, debugfs support, and simplified process locking and lock dependencies.
The good news is that AMD's Felix Kuehling mentioned in the patch series, "After these patches I'm ready to start upstreaming dGPU support." Here's to hoping ROCm OpenCL and friends begins playing nicely on mainline components for Radeon GPUs in 2018 to ease the open-source OpenCL adoption and usage.
