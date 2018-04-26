AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Gets Patches For Vega M Support - Intel Kabylake G
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 April 2018 at 05:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Earlier this month Vega M support came to RadeonSI OpenGL, with Vega M being the Radeon graphics found within Intel's Kabylake G processors. There was then Vega M support for the RADV Vulkan driver but these user-space drivers won't work without the kernel bits and now there is that support with 32 AMDGPU DRM patches.

Alex Deucher of AMD last night mailed out the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver patches for supporting accelerated graphics on Vega M / Kabylake G. These patches are fairly straight-forward and mostly involve support for loading new firmware files for "VegaM" and then mostly taking the driver's existing Polaris code-paths. Yes, the GPU for Intel is advertised as being part of the "Vega" family, but from the RadeonSI/RADV/AMDGPU driver patches, the indications are that it's really more in common with Polaris at least from the driver perspective.

So these 32 patches should take care of the Vega M support on the kernel side. Alex Deucher has also uploaded the Vega M microcode binaries needed too - they have yet to be merged into the Linux Firmware Git tree.

The kernel patches will not be landing until the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle with being too late now for Linux 4.17. So the requirements for Linux support for Vega M / Kabylake G come down to Linux 4.18, Mesa 18.1, and the latest Radeon microcode files.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDVLK Driver Gets Fixed For Rise of the Tomb Raider Using Application Profiles
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Stack Gets Updated With More Extensions, Optimizations & Fixes
RADV Vulkan Driver Adds Vega M Support
RADV Driver Lands Support For Vulkan's New Descriptor Indexing Extension
RadeonSI Now Appears To Support "RX Vega M" With Intel Core CPUs
AMDVLK Driver Updated With Latest XGL/PAL Fixes
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28