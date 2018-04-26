AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Gets Patches For Vega M Support - Intel Kabylake G

Earlier this month Vega M support came to RadeonSI OpenGL, with Vega M being the Radeon graphics found within Intel's Kabylake G processors. There was then Vega M support for the RADV Vulkan driver but these user-space drivers won't work without the kernel bits and now there is that support with 32 AMDGPU DRM patches.
Alex Deucher of AMD last night mailed out the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver patches for supporting accelerated graphics on Vega M / Kabylake G. These patches are fairly straight-forward and mostly involve support for loading new firmware files for "VegaM" and then mostly taking the driver's existing Polaris code-paths. Yes, the GPU for Intel is advertised as being part of the "Vega" family, but from the RadeonSI/RADV/AMDGPU driver patches, the indications are that it's really more in common with Polaris at least from the driver perspective.
So these 32 patches should take care of the Vega M support on the kernel side. Alex Deucher has also uploaded the Vega M microcode binaries needed too - they have yet to be merged into the Linux Firmware Git tree.
The kernel patches will not be landing until the Linux 4.18 kernel cycle with being too late now for Linux 4.17. So the requirements for Linux support for Vega M / Kabylake G come down to Linux 4.18, Mesa 18.1, and the latest Radeon microcode files.
