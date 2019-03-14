Since last week the big set of DRM driver changes has been part of the mainline kernel for Linux 5.1 while working its way to mainline now are a couple of early fixes to the AMDGPU driver.
There are just three fixes at this stage for AMDGPU in Linux 5.1 though all notable in their own regards if you are an owner of an affected GPU. The changes include:
- Corrected GPU power reading for Fiji hardware. The sampling rate had to be bumped up to 500ms from 1ms and it also turns out they were reading the wrong register for reading the power value for the aging Radeon R9 Fury series.
- There is another golden register update for Vega hardware. This is just a one-liner GC addition but no word in the commit if this update to the "golden" settings for putting the hardware in its most ideal state will have any real impact for end-users.
- There also now is a workaround for overriding the fan target temperature in the SMC table for Vega 20 (Vega 7nm) hardware. The override fan temperature target is 105 Celsius.
These changes are now in the DRM area and will be sent to the mainline Linux kernel as part of the next Direct Rendering Manager pull request.
