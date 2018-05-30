AMDGPU Patches Prepping JPEG Support For "Video Core Next"

AMD's Boyuan Zhang has sent out an initial set of 18 patches adding JPEG handling to the AMDGPU kernel driver for VCN "Video Core Next" as the new media encode/decode block found with Raven Ridge APUs for media decode/encode.
The 18 patches are out there with setting up AMDGPU for VCN JPEG ring handling. As of writing there hasn't been any (M)JPEG patches on the Mesa side, but that might be squared away already with the existing Gallium3D state trackers, but we'll see.
Though most of you don't care about JPEG capabilities, VCN 1.0's most notable addition with Raven Ridge was full hardware decoding for VP9. AMD has been getting their VCN Linux support in good shape for over a year now and it's mostly all squared away for Raven Ridge, albeit we keep seeing new occasional feature patches out of AMD for extending this open-source support.
As covered earlier this month, the AMD Raven Ridge Linux support is mostly in good shape now with the latest driver components though some systems may be problematic as illustrated. There is much more commentary about the Raven Ridge Linux support state via the comments in the forums.
