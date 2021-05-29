AMDGPU To Expose More Information About GPU Throttling Status
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 May 2021 at 05:00 AM EDT.
The AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" kernel driver for Linux is poised to report more graphics throttling status information to user-space.

For those wondering if their graphics card is throttling and if it's due to power, current, or temperature reasons, the AMDGPU open-source kernel driver is being equipped with a throttler status field to be reported to user-space via the gpu_metrics data.

The throttling is handled by the graphics processor's firmware/microcode but the new AMDGPU code is about the reporting of this throttling information via an updated gpu_metrics interface so user-space can reliably obtain this information and in a manner not dependent upon a specific AMD GPU family. Granted, hopefully you don't have any serious GPU throttling issue but should you be running into such issues, the more specific information available is always better.

The patch series adds the throttler status bits and implements it for Arcturus, Navi 1, Navi 2, VanGogh, Renoir, and Aldebaran GPUs. For now though this expanded throttler status handling is just available in patch form and hasn't been queued into any "-next" branch yet.
