In addition to Intel sending in new feature code to DRM-Next, AMD developers on Thursday also sent in their AMDGPU/AMDKFD feature updates for Linux 5.8.
This is AMD's second round of kernel graphics drover updates for Linux 5.8 by way of DRM-Next. Last week they sent in their first batch of 5.8 material including support for reading the FRU chip, SR-IOV updates, enabling VCN 2.5 DPG for Arcturus, GPU scheduler improvements, various GFX10/Navi fixes, and other updates.
This week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 includes:
- Support for handling encrypted GPU memory and exposing the interface to user-space. This is the AMD Trusted Memory Zone support (AMD TMZ). The AMDGPU TMZ capability optionally allows protecting pages from being read by the CPU or other non-GPU clients as well as any potential writes to those pages. For now this functionality needs to be enabled with the amdgpu.tmz flag and works for GFX9/Vega and newer. The AMDGPU TMZ patches have been around for months but appears now to be in good order for Linux 5.8.
- Various display fixes, including stuttering fixes around page-flip and cursor handling.
- VCN 2.5 Dynamic Power Gating fixes for Arcturus.
- AMDKFD now exposes the ASIC revision as part of its topology and also has a user-space API for Global Wave Sync (GWS) resource management.
The full list for this pull request via amd-gfx.
2 Comments