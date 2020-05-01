AMDGPU TMZ Support Wired Up For Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 1 May 2020 at 09:04 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
In addition to Intel sending in new feature code to DRM-Next, AMD developers on Thursday also sent in their AMDGPU/AMDKFD feature updates for Linux 5.8.

This is AMD's second round of kernel graphics drover updates for Linux 5.8 by way of DRM-Next. Last week they sent in their first batch of 5.8 material including support for reading the FRU chip, SR-IOV updates, enabling VCN 2.5 DPG for Arcturus, GPU scheduler improvements, various GFX10/Navi fixes, and other updates.

This week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 includes:

- Support for handling encrypted GPU memory and exposing the interface to user-space. This is the AMD Trusted Memory Zone support (AMD TMZ). The AMDGPU TMZ capability optionally allows protecting pages from being read by the CPU or other non-GPU clients as well as any potential writes to those pages. For now this functionality needs to be enabled with the amdgpu.tmz flag and works for GFX9/Vega and newer. The AMDGPU TMZ patches have been around for months but appears now to be in good order for Linux 5.8.

- Various display fixes, including stuttering fixes around page-flip and cursor handling.

- VCN 2.5 Dynamic Power Gating fixes for Arcturus.

- AMDKFD now exposes the ASIC revision as part of its topology and also has a user-space API for Global Wave Sync (GWS) resource management.

The full list for this pull request via amd-gfx.
2 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.2 Flips On The Pipeline Binary Cache, Tunes SoTR Performance
AMD AOMP 11.5 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
RADV Picks Up A Performance Boost For id Tech Vulkan-Powered Games On Linux + AMD APUs
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.1 Released With AMD Renoir Support
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support