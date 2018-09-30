AMDGPU Driver To Allow Radeon GPU Fan Speed Controls Via Sysfs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 September 2018 at 07:24 AM EDT. 5 Comments
RADEON --
A set of five patches were sent out on Sunday by AMD's Rex Zhu that enable RPM fan settings to be viewed and manually toggled via the sysfs interface.

For those wishing to manually override your Radeon graphics card fan control settings, the AMDGPU DRM driver will be offering this ability via sysfs. The new patches allow for the fan speed target to be viewed/set, the ability to read the min/max fan speed, and to enable/disable the fan sensor all via sysfs, making it easy to read or tune these values from the command-line or easy-to-create scripts.


It has surprisingly taken a while for this feature that's been sought after by some users, but at least it's here now and useful particularly if using the Linux command-line based AMD OverDrive functionality during overclocking or if trying to get your graphics card to forcefully operate quieter. This is on a fan RPM basis while previously some AMD graphics cards could be controlled on a PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) toggle.

The five patches were sent out today on amd-gfx. Sadly it's likely too late for getting these fan control patches into the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel, but should come into the follow-on kernel release in early 2019.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
A Nice Overview Of The ROCm Linux Compute Stack
Vega 20 Compute Driver Support, Picasso DPG Added To Linux 4.20~5.0 Queue
AMD Arcturus Might Be The Codename Succeeding Navi
AMDGPU Driver Gets Patches Enabling Two More Interrupt Rings On Vega 10
AMD Posts Updated Mesa Patches For Variable Refresh Rate (FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync)
In-Progress AMDGPU Updates For Linux 4.20~5.0 Have DC Update, New Polaris ID
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Solus Releases Version "3.9999" With Newer Kernel, Desktop Updates
Sculpt OS With "Visual Composition" Posted For Latest Genode OS