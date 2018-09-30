AMDGPU Driver To Allow Radeon GPU Fan Speed Controls Via Sysfs

A set of five patches were sent out on Sunday by AMD's Rex Zhu that enable RPM fan settings to be viewed and manually toggled via the sysfs interface.For those wishing to manually override your Radeon graphics card fan control settings, the AMDGPU DRM driver will be offering this ability via sysfs. The new patches allow for the fan speed target to be viewed/set, the ability to read the min/max fan speed, and to enable/disable the fan sensor all via sysfs, making it easy to read or tune these values from the command-line or easy-to-create scripts.

It has surprisingly taken a while for this feature that's been sought after by some users, but at least it's here now and useful particularly if using the Linux command-line based AMD OverDrive functionality during overclocking or if trying to get your graphics card to forcefully operate quieter. This is on a fan RPM basis while previously some AMD graphics cards could be controlled on a PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) toggle.The five patches were sent out today on amd-gfx . Sadly it's likely too late for getting these fan control patches into the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel, but should come into the follow-on kernel release in early 2019.