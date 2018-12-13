AMD Squeezes In Some Final AMDGPU Changes To DRM-Next For Linux 4.21
Complementing all of the AMDGPU feature work already staged for the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel, another (small) batch of material was sent out on Wednesday.

This latest AMDGPU material for Linux 4.21 includes PowerPlay updates for newer Polaris parts, a cursor plane update fast path, enabling GPU reset by default for Sea Islands (GCN 1.1) graphics cards, and various fixes.

The list of changes for this latest small batch of work for DRM-Next-4.21 can be found via dri-devel.

Earlier pulls brought most notably the FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support along with Vega 12 / Polaris 12 AMDKFD compute support, continued Vega 20 work, xGMI bring-up code, TTM memory management improvements, and other changes.
