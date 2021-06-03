AMD has submitted their latest batch of feature work on the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver to DRM-Next of new material queuing for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle.
Already for Linux 5.14 they previously queued GPU hot unplug support, Beige Goby GPU support, HMM SVM and other feature work.
With this week's updates there are more Beige Goby bring-up updates, clean-ups to eliminate code/compiler warnings, fixes for the Aldebaran accelerator work, a rework to ACPI ATCS/ATIF handling, SR-IOV and RAS fixes, a new information query for additional video BIOS information, and other fixes.
Plus there is the recently covered work on Linux support for AMD Smart Shift. That Smart Shift support for all AMD CPU+GPU laptops will have all the initial patches land for Linux 5.14 in time for the next round of laptops coming to market with this capability.
Also worth noting with this patch is 16bpc fixed point format support. There is also a patch pending for AMDVLK to in turn expose the R16G16B16A16 format for Vulkan. The open-source AMD driver stack with the new kernel and updated user-space should then be able to support page-flipping to and direct scan-out for 16 bpc frame-buffer support. This support comes from outside of AMD thanks to Mario Kleiner.
The full list of patches for this latest AMD pull request for going into DRM-Next for Linux 5.14 can be found via this mailing list post.
