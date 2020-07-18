At the end of June was the first batch of AMDGPU changes queued for DRM-Next to in turn go into the Linux 5.9 kernel when that cycle opens up in August. On Friday a second batch of feature changes for this open-source AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver was submitted.
That first pull request had Sienna Cichlid enablement as one of the Navi 2 GPUs. Also included in the PR was continued Arcturus enablement, UVD support for GCN 1.0 GPUs, continued tweaks to Renoir, BACO runtime power management for Vega 10, ASSR for content protection on eDP, and display updates.
A second and likely final set of feature changes were submitted Friday. This material for Linux 5.9 includes:
- The Navy Flounder support is included as an additional Navi 2 GPU that AMD sent out the patches for earlier this week. This builds off Sienna Cichlid and the other Navi support but still comes to a hefty addition.
- Updates as well to the Sienna Cichlid codepaths, including model reset support.
- GCN 1.0 / Southern Islands UVD/VCE clock support.
- Exposing of the DRM rotation property for displays.
- Atom firmware updates for Renoir.
- An SMI events watch interface for the AMDKFD kernel compute driver code that is also exposed to use-space and used by ROCm SMI.
- Various bug fixes.
More details on the mailing list. The Linux 5.9 merge window will formally open up in August while this next kernel series won't debut as stable until October.
