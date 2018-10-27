AMDGPU Firmware Files Updated, Raven Ridge DMCU Firmware Added

Pushed out yesterday to the Linux Firmware Git tree were updated AMDGPU firmware files for these binary-only bits needed for proper Radeon GPU initialization.
The firmware updates are mostly just syncing the firmware binaries against what is shipping this week in the new Radeon Software 18.40 packaged driver release. There doesn't appear to be anything too notable with these firmware blobs for Raven, Fiji, Tonga, Carrizo, Polaris, and Vega.
But there is a new firmware binary and that is the Raven Ridge DMCU firmware not previously found in the linux-firmware Git tree. This firmware file is for the display management controller on Raven Ridge APUs.
When inquiring about this new Raven DMCU firmware binary, it turns out to be an optional firmware file and mostly for building new driver functionality on top of in the future... I was hoping it would have helped with some of the lingering Raven Ridge APU Linux issues some users experience, but it doesn't appear to be the case. This firmware will be used in the future for handling display features like automatic backlight management (ABM) and Panel-Self Refresh (PSR) in the future. Panel Self Refresh support will be exciting for mobile Raven Linux users due to possible power-savings though beyond the firmware file you'll need to be waiting on a future kernel release to add the driver-side support.
The latest Linux Firmware binaries are always available via this Git tree.
