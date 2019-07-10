AMDGPU & RadeonSI Linux Drivers See More Navi Optimizations + Fixes

It's just not the RADV Vulkan driver seeing lots of Navi activity but the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver and RadeonSI OpenGL Mesa driver are also off to the races in improving their newly-enabled Navi / Radeon RX 5700 series support.
On the AMDGPU kernel side, AMD longtime Linux developer Alex Deucher sent out a new PR containing some additional fixes for Navi. This pull request is for the now-open Linux 5.3 merge window to polish up this initial GPU enablement for the kernel.
The Navi 10 work that's new for AMDGPU is GPU reset abilities in case of hangs, PowerPlay power management fixes, and graphics fixes. Outside of Navi specific work there is also XGMI fixes, HMM API changes, and other fixes.
Meanwhile the RadeonSI OpenGL driver for Navi has picked up primitive binning support for helping with performance along with other work. The newest code also now allows the Navi support to work when Mesa is built for Android.
It's good the Mesa 19.2 + Linux 5.3 support is getting squared away for Navi. For Mesa 19.2 and also on the LLVM 9.0 shader compiler side there is just down to days remaining for getting new feature code ready for merging before their respective branching and then development moving onto Mesa 19.3 and LLVM 10.0, but it looks like all the important fixes / initial optimizations will make it into these current releases. I'll be around with more Radeon RX 5700 (XT) benchmarks in the days ahead as these optimizations/fixes settle.
