AMD Open-Sources "Rocprofiler" ROCm Profiler For GPU Hardware Perf Counters

AMD developers have open-sourced rocprofiler for profiling the AMD GPU hardware performance counters under compute/OpenCL workloads.
Rocprofiler consists of a library and tool for accessing the AMD graphics processor hardware performance counters. They anticipate that this profiler will be bundled as part of their upcoming ROCm 1.9 release, but it can be built today and used with their existing ROCm 1.8 releases.
The Rocprofiler works with HIP, HCC, and OpenCL compute workloads.
Details on building and usage of the now open-source Rocprofiler can be found via ROCmSoftwarePlatform/rocprofiler on GitHub.
