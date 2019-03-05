AMD Posts Patches Implementing RAS Support For AMDGPU Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 March 2019 at 04:14 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD developers today posted a set of twenty patches implementing RAS support for the AMDGPU Linux kernel diver.

The AMDGPU driver is seeing support for RAS -- Reliability, Availability, Serviceability -- for supported hardware that at least for now appears to be focused on Vega 20 -- likely just the Radeon Instinct products and not Radeon VII. The AMDGPU RAS support includes SRAM/VRAM ECC, bad page tracking, and error containment.

When RAS errors occur, the GPU will automatically reset though the initial Vega 20 A1 hardware appears to currently have an issue.

This AMDGPU RAS implementation comes in at just under three thousand lines of new kernel code. The code is now out for public review. Given the timing, it's not going to be merged for the Linux 5.1 cycle but it's possible to see it for the Linux 5.2 kernel
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Enabling AMD Radeon FreeSync On Linux 5.0
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.7 Offers Up Fixes To AMD's Official Open-Source Vulkan Driver
RadeonSI Driver Adding Displayable DCC For Raven Ridge
AMDGPU Begins Staging 200+ Changes For Linux 5.2 Kernel
AMDGPU LLVM Backend Seeing A Number Of Fixes In Recent Days
AMDGPU FreeSync Has A Last Minute Fix To Help Prevent Stuttering For Linux 5.0
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK
Looking At Why Linux 5.0 Is Running Slower For Apache & PostgreSQL On Some Systems
X.Org "Katamari" Releases Are Officially Dead
AV1 Image File Format v1.0 Finalized