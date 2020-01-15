After already several rounds of feature work queued in DRM-Next for Linux 5.6, AMD has submitted a final batch of feature work for this next kernel as it concerns their AMDGPU graphics driver.
While Linux 5.6's merge window isn't opening until around the start of February, with RC6 having come, it effectively marks an end to the feature window of DRM-Next for targeting the next kernel. AMD's final pull request is mostly centered on fixes plus a few other extras and also enabling AMD Pollock display/graphics support for that forthcoming hardware.
This final PR for Linux 5.6 AMDGPU includes:
- 32-bit fixes.
- VCN fixes for the Arcturus GPU.
- eDP and DisplayPort fixes.
- SR-IOV fixes.
- GPU VM (S/G) support is being re-enabled for Picasso and Raven 2 APUs.
- Golden register settings updates for GFX10 hardware.
- GDDR6 training fixes.
- FreeSync fixes.
- USB-C display fixes for Renoir.
- Initial support for AMD Pollock.
The complete list of changes via this pull request.
