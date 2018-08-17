AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 is now available as the long desired update to this official AMD Linux graphics driver package that consists of the driver installation option for both the "all-open" and closed/proprietary driver modules.
Notable to the AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 release is that Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS is now supported as well as Ubuntu 16.04.5. Additionally, RHEL/CentOS 6.10 and 7.5 release series round out their enterprise Linux support targets.
New with AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 is having support for the recently announced Radeon Pro WX 8200, WattMan-like functionality using the new CLI-based interfaces, RHEL/CentOS installation updates, and new installation instructions.
The AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 driver is available from AMD.com.
AMD has also posted new documentation on setting up their AMDGPU-PRO driver stack via ReadTheDocs.io.
2 Comments