AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing To Better Support Modern HDR/OLED Displays
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 February 2020 at 12:06 PM EST. 3 Comments
It looks like with the Linux 5.7 kernel cycle this spring there should be proper backlight support when using this AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver with modern HDR/OLED displays.

AMDGPU Display Core "DC" changes posted today allow for dealing with these modern OLED (and HDR) displays. Various displays on the market and forthcoming rely upon changing of the display brightness using the DisplayPort AUX channel rather than the existing means via PWM for managing the display backlight.

The AMDGPU DC patches now under review allow for the brightness support via AUX for these new displays. With the DC patches there is also updates for the Panel Self Refresh (PSR) functionality and other updated display logic.

Being into the Linux 5.6 cycle already, this work is material that should be working its way into DRM-Next over the weeks ahead for Linux 5.7.
