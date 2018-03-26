AMDGPU DDX Gets Support For Non-Legacy Color Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 March 2018 at 09:21 PM EDT.
The xf86-video-amdgpu DDX driver is being updated with support for non-legacy color management properties.

The AMDGPU DDX X.Org driver currently supports legacy color management / gamma but with DRM there is support for three color management tables as DRM blobs for degamma LUT, color transform matrix (CTM), and regamma LUT. With making use of the newer DRM approach, color management properties can now be managed via the xrandr utility. This code does retain compatibility with existing legacy gamma support.

These AMDGPU DDX patches for now can be found on amd-gfx while we imagine will be mainlined in short order.

On the AMDGPU color management from, coming for Linux 4.17 is gamma / color management support along the AMDGPU DC code path.
