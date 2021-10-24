AMD Continues Work On USB4 Support In Their Linux Graphics Driver

Earlier this month AMD's open-source driver engineers began posting patches for the AMDGPU kernel driver to handle USB4 DP tunneling. That tunneling for DisplayPort with USB4 is for upcoming Yellow Carp / Rembrandt APUs. The USB4 driver bring-up within AMDGPU continues.
While arriving too late now for the Linux 5.16 merge window, this weekend a fresh batch of AMDGPU DC patches were posted for further refining their kernel driver display code. With this latest batch of AMDGPU DC updates are continued improvements for their USB4 display patch, including support for a new C20 PHY with DCN3.1. A possible crash fix pertaining to this C20 PHY is also resolved. The Display Core Next 3.1 block is first being introduced with Yellow Carp, what is likely to be the Ryzen 6000 mobile series.
The latest batch of AMDGPU DC patches can be found on amd-gfx. This latest collection of updates should be among the early material for Linux 5.17 in early 2022.
Add A Comment