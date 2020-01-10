AMD Has More Radeon Graphics Driver Code Ready For Linux 5.6
Time is quickly running out to get new code into DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.6 merge window. AMD on Thursday did send out another feature pull request with some interesting additions worth mentioning.

This latest batch of AMDGPU material for Linux 5.6 builds off the interesting feature work of previous weeks and now includes:

- The AMDKFD compute kernel code now spreads interrupt work across CPU cores to help reduce latency.

- Display Core Next (DCN) support for working on IBM POWER, so the latest AMD graphics cards should play nicely on the likes of Raptor Computing Systems' libre POWER9 hardware systems.

- GFXOFF support is now enabled for Raven 1 refresh APUs for being able to conserve power by turning off the graphics engine when it's not in use.

- A reusable task barrier for synchronizing a given number of threads at a point before execution of critical code. This DRM task barrier support is initially being used within the xGMI hive code.

- HDMI 2.0 audio fixes.

- Continued fixes/improvements around Renoir.

- Continued fixes for the yet-to-launch Arcturus GPU with Video Core Next, BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off), and other fixes.

- Various other fixes and clean-ups.

The complete list of patches now ready for DRM-Next and the eventual Linux 5.6 can be found via this mailing list post.
