More AMD Radeon Driver Improvements Lined Up For Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 February 2022 at 09:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Already for the upcoming Linux 5.18 kernel cycle on the AMDGPU driver side has been preparations for new hardware blocks presumably coming with RDNA3 GPUs, FreeSync Video Mode by default, and other changes. As likely the last "feature" pull of AMDGPU material for Linux 5.18, another pull request to DRM-Next was submitted on Friday.

Friday saw more "new stuff for 5.18" sent in by the AMD folks for their open-source kernel graphics driver. This was less feature-focused than the material in recent weeks with the focus beginning to shift to fixes, but highlights included:

- Updates for a variety of AMD Radeon graphics IP blocks including SDMA 5.2.6, VCN 3.1.2, SMU 13.0.5, and DCN 3.1.5. This is part of AMD quietly working on new graphics hardware support with IP-based/per-block discovery for newer graphics hardware and moving forward for future generations.

- Adding of the amdgpu.use_xgmi_p2p module option to allow disabling the xGMI interface if desired for testing purposes.

- Fixes for DisplayPort/VGA adapters, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport, and other display fixes.

- A rework to the Panel Self Refresh (PSR) code.

- Continued restructuring of the RAS code.

- Virtual display fixes.

- Fixing suspend/resume for Raven 2.

- Various other fixes.


AMD's open-source Linux GPU driver stack continues advancing for its variety of graphics offerings.


See this pull request for the full list of changes in this latest PR to DRM-Next. The Linux 5.18 merge window should be opening up by late March.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDGPU X.Org 22.0 Driver Released With AsyncFlipSecondaries, GLAMOR Fixes
AMDVLK 2022.Q1.3 Vulkan Driver Released With A Few Fixes
AMD Sends In Bits Of New Hardware Blocks For Linux 5.18 Radeon Updates
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Could See Improved Test Coverage Thanks To Google
AMD ROCm 5.0.1 Released - Begins Moving HIPCC/HIPCONFIG From Perl Scripts To Binaries
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
PostgreSQL Begins Working On Zstd Compression Support
Clutter Is Being Officially Retired
Google Releases AOM-AV1 v3.3 Video Encoder Update With Performance Improvements
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement