Friday saw more "new stuff for 5.18" sent in by the AMD folks for their open-source kernel graphics driver. This was less feature-focused than the material in recent weeks with the focus beginning to shift to fixes, but highlights included:
- Updates for a variety of AMD Radeon graphics IP blocks including SDMA 5.2.6, VCN 3.1.2, SMU 13.0.5, and DCN 3.1.5. This is part of AMD quietly working on new graphics hardware support with IP-based/per-block discovery for newer graphics hardware and moving forward for future generations.
- Adding of the amdgpu.use_xgmi_p2p module option to allow disabling the xGMI interface if desired for testing purposes.
- Fixes for DisplayPort/VGA adapters, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport, and other display fixes.
- A rework to the Panel Self Refresh (PSR) code.
- Continued restructuring of the RAS code.
- Virtual display fixes.
- Fixing suspend/resume for Raven 2.
- Various other fixes.
AMD's open-source Linux GPU driver stack continues advancing for its variety of graphics offerings.
See this pull request for the full list of changes in this latest PR to DRM-Next. The Linux 5.18 merge window should be opening up by late March.