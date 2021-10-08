A Big Batch Of AMD Graphics Driver Updates Just Sent Out For Linux 5.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 October 2021 at 04:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Building off the earlier DRM-Next staged code from last month that brought initial DisplayPort 2.0 support and other feature work, another feature pull request was submitted today of additional AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" kernel driver changes slated for Linux 5.16.

Alex Deucher has sent out another big batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD driver updates destined for Linux 5.16. Feature work is beginning to wind down as the DRM-Next cutoff approaches ahead of next month's Linux 5.15 merge window while we'll see if any additional feature code tries to make it in ahead of time.

With today's pull request to DRM-Next some of the highlights include:

- Cyan Skillfish as the Navi 1x APU now has working display support. While Cyan Skillfish was initially added to Linux 5.15, its use of a different DCN2 display variant needed new code. That initial Cyan Skillfish display support is now ready for Linux 5.16.

- Initial support for USB4 DisplayPort tunneling. Rembrandt / Yellow Carp APUs will feature USB4 connectivity and this is about getting the DP tunneling support in place.

- DisplayPort 2.0 fixes for that recently introduced code.

- Navi and Vega have been converted to IP discovery based ASIC enumeration. This is part of the AMDGPU effort to overhaul device enumeration and relying less on hard-coded information.

- MCE handling for the Aldebaran next-gen Instinct accelerators.

The full list of patches can be found via this PR. There is around 40k lines of new code in this pull in part due to a lot of new header files for the new DCN2 variant for Cyan Skillfish.
