On Friday the initial batch of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver changes were submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.9 merge window happening in August.
With this initial batch of AMDGPU changes for Linux 5.9 there is a lot of exciting feature work:
- The "Sienna Cichlid" support that was first published a few weeks ago is part of this pull. All indications are at this point that Sienna Cichlid is in fact Navi 2 due out later this year. The Mesa support and other areas of the Sienna Cichlid support are getting ironed out in parallel with Linux 5.9 to be the first kernel providing out-of-the-box support for the next-gen highly-anticipated GPU.
- Continued work on enabling forthcoming Arcturus hardware.
- UVD video decode for Southern Islands / GCN 1.0 has finally happened and going mainline!
- Continued tweaking and improvements around Renoir mobile support.
- Runtime power management for Vega 10 graphics cards supporting BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off).
- ASSR is now implemented as a means of content protection for Embedded DisplayPort displays. ASSR is Alternate Scrambler Seed Reset.
- Various AMDGPU DC updates, code cleanups, and other fixes.
Overall quite a hearty initial pull for the AMDGPU driver on Linux 5.9. The full list of initial changes can be found via this pull request.
Expect more AMDGPU changes to come over the next couple of weeks with Linux 5.9's merge window not happening until early to mid August depending upon how the rest of the 5.8 cycle plays out.
