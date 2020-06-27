AMD Queues Its First Batch Of AMDGPU Changes For Linux 5.9: Sienna Cichlid + More
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 June 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
On Friday the initial batch of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver changes were submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.9 merge window happening in August.

With this initial batch of AMDGPU changes for Linux 5.9 there is a lot of exciting feature work:

- The "Sienna Cichlid" support that was first published a few weeks ago is part of this pull. All indications are at this point that Sienna Cichlid is in fact Navi 2 due out later this year. The Mesa support and other areas of the Sienna Cichlid support are getting ironed out in parallel with Linux 5.9 to be the first kernel providing out-of-the-box support for the next-gen highly-anticipated GPU.

- Continued work on enabling forthcoming Arcturus hardware.

- UVD video decode for Southern Islands / GCN 1.0 has finally happened and going mainline!

- Continued tweaking and improvements around Renoir mobile support.

- Runtime power management for Vega 10 graphics cards supporting BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off).

- ASSR is now implemented as a means of content protection for Embedded DisplayPort displays. ASSR is Alternate Scrambler Seed Reset.

- Various AMDGPU DC updates, code cleanups, and other fixes.

Overall quite a hearty initial pull for the AMDGPU driver on Linux 5.9. The full list of initial changes can be found via this pull request.

Expect more AMDGPU changes to come over the next couple of weeks with Linux 5.9's merge window not happening until early to mid August depending upon how the rest of the 5.8 cycle plays out.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.5 Driver Released With Some New Bits + Bug Fixes
RADV Vulkan Driver Adds New Workaround For Path of Exile Game
AMDGPU Patches Revived For Better Hot Device Unplug / External GPU Handling
Radeon ROCm 3.5.1 Open-Source Compute Stack Released
AMD Lands VCN 3.0 Video Encode Support For Navi 2 / Sienna Cichlid
RADV+ACO Lands FP16 Features - One Step Closer To Making ACO The Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers