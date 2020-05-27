Linux 5.8 features for the Radeon "AMDGPU" kernel driver include the likes of Navi soft recovery and better handling of critical thermal faults on Radeon GPUs as well as enabling TMZ support. With feature work being capped off already on the DRM graphics front for Linux 5.8, AMD developers have been tidying up the code and readying more fixes for all of the new code set to premiere with this imminent merge window.
Another pull request was sent in today in order to provide more fixes for the AMDGPU code in Linux 5.8. This latest work includes more SRIOV and RAS fixes, VCN 2.5 dynamic power-gating fixes for Arcturus, more FP16 work on the display front, fixing the PCI Express bandwidth sysfs reporting, enabling resizable BAR capabilities on GMC10.x hardware, GFXOFF fixes for Raven APUs, and various other fixes.
The latest list of these AMDGPU fixes set for Linux 5.8 can be found via this pull request.
If all goes well the Linux 5.7 kernel will be released this weekend and that will mark the start of the Linux 5.8 cycle with its two week merge window getting underway.
