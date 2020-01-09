AMDGPU Linux 5.5 Fixes 8K / 4K120 Output, Hits Sync Object Timeline Support For Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 January 2020 at 12:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While on the back-half of the Linux 5.5 kernel cycle, sent in on Wednesday were an interesting batch of AMDGPU driver fixes that are quite notable.

First up, the reverting of the retry faults behavior is part of this pull request. This code revert is about helping the stability of recent AMD APUs that for some Linux users has meant frequent hangs unless this functionality was disabled. The alternative to try this workaround is booting the kernel with amdgpu.noretry=0 to achieve the same effect on existing kernel releases.

Besides that Raven Ridge APU stability fix, there is also a change to reduce the HDMI pixel encoding if the max clock is exceeded. What this means in practice is for capable GPUs of being able to achieve 8K output or 4K120/HFR display modes that up to now were disabled by the AMDGPU driver, either not allowing 8K or limiting the refresh rate. The pixel encoding is dropped from 4:2:2 to 4:2:0 when the TMDS clock is exceeded.

Rounding out these notable fixes to the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver for Linux 5.5 is another big one: exposing the SYNCOBJ_TIMELINE feature. While this is exposing a new feature and not a "fix", it should be let into Linux 5.5 as the feature was already plumbed into the driver and it was just a matter of exposing the bit for user-space to know the functionality is supported. The synchronization object timeline support by the kernel driver is necessary for the AMDVLK / RADV drivers to expose Vulkan's VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore support. The AMDGPU support was plumbed into the kernel driver for a while but was waiting on the Vulkan extension to be firmed up and released.

So while this "fixes" pull request is small with just three patches, all of them are quite notable.
Add A Comment
Related News
RadeonSI Disables SDMA For Polaris To Fix Corruption Bugs
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 Released With RX 5300/5500 Support, New Visualizations
AMD To Restore Retry Faults Behavior To Help With Raven Stability
AMD Drops TGSI Support From Their RadeonSI OpenGL Driver
Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 Quietly Released For Newest Enterprise-Focused Driver Support
Radeon Gallium3D Fixes Up 10-Bit HEVC Video Decode Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork