More AMDGPU Radeon Graphics Code Is Getting Ready For Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 June 2019 at 05:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While eagerly looking out for the Navi/RDNA enablement for the upcoming Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700XT graphics cards, which should be out soon, in the mean time some other work-in-progress code has been queued as additional material that will make it for the Linux 5.3 cycle.

AMDGPU DRM maintainer Alex Deucher of AMD today pushed the latest batch of changes to their 5.3 work-in-progress area, which is on top of the earlier rounds of changes.

The newest AMDGPU code added includes:

- The AMDKFD compute code has implemented queue priority controls for GFX9/Vega hardware, similar to existing GFX8 support.

- Also on the AMDKFD front is the new compute support for Vega M, the Intel Kabylake-G processors with the onboard AMD graphics.

- RLC firmware handling to support Raven Ridge "Raven1" refresh devices that require some different firmware.

- A new module parameter "abmlevel" to specify the default ABM value for the Ambient Backlight Manager on newer Raven Ridge era systems.

- Switching to using new Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) APIs and related HMM work, including NUMA balancing support.

The latest code for testing can be found via this Git branch.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon ROCm 2.6 To Support Intel Vega M Chips
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 Brings Fixes For World War Z, F1 2018, Other Optimizations
R300 Gallium3D Driver Finally Wired Up For On-Disk Shader Cache
Radeon ROCm 2.5 Released With rocThrust, AMD Infinity Fabric Link Support
AMD GCN Back-End In GCC Compiler Adds "-march=gfx906" Option For Vega 20
AMD Sends In 2nd Round Of AMDGPU Radeon Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 - No Navi Yet
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux