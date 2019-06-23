On Saturday night AMDGPU/Radeon DRM maintainer Alex Deucher sent in the final batch of feature updates to DRM-Next that is targeting the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.
This final batch of changes is on top of multiple earlier rounds of work already queued in DRM-Next for vetting in the weeks until the Linux 5.3 merge window in early July. Most notable with this final batch of work is the Navi 10 (Radeon RX 5700 series) support.
It was just last Monday that AMD posted the 459 Linux kernel patches / ~412k lines of code for enabling Navi. That code is now part of this pull request that will hopefully be honored -- fortunately a good hunk of that code is automated header files and given its new hardware support, the risk of regressing existing users is lower, so hopefully there will be no objections getting it into Linux 5.3 either by the DRM subsystem maintainers or Linus Torvalds himself. It is coming a bit later than expected but has the Navi DC display support, GFX10 graphics enablement, SDMA, power management, VCN 2.0 support, and other bits.
The RadeonSI support and other user-space bits are still pending but should be in place for Mesa 19.2. As I've been saying for a while now, assuming no issues in landing this in mainline Linux 5.3, in the stable Linux software stack in September will have this Navi support available and should make it into the autumn Linux distribution updates. If you are planning to buy a Radeon RX 5700/5700XT next month, you'll either need to be building these pieces from Git or be using the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver on a supported enterprise Linux distribution. More details and benchmarks on 7 July.
In addition to Navi, this pull has SR-IOV fixes, gamma fixes, improved Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) error handling, avoiding possible out-of-memory situations when lots of threads are yielding memory contention, improved hardware i2c access arbitration, Display Stream Compression support within the DC code, Vega M support in AMDKFD, Vega/GFX9 priority controls for AMDKFD, and various other changes/fixes.
This latest AMDGPU code for Linux 5.3 is staged here while waiting for it to be merged to DRM-Next and then onwards to the mainline tree following the release of Linux 5.2 in early July.
