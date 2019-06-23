AMD Sends In Navi Support & Other Remaining AMDGPU Changes For Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 June 2019 at 08:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
RADEON --
On Saturday night AMDGPU/Radeon DRM maintainer Alex Deucher sent in the final batch of feature updates to DRM-Next that is targeting the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.

This final batch of changes is on top of multiple earlier rounds of work already queued in DRM-Next for vetting in the weeks until the Linux 5.3 merge window in early July. Most notable with this final batch of work is the Navi 10 (Radeon RX 5700 series) support.

It was just last Monday that AMD posted the 459 Linux kernel patches / ~412k lines of code for enabling Navi. That code is now part of this pull request that will hopefully be honored -- fortunately a good hunk of that code is automated header files and given its new hardware support, the risk of regressing existing users is lower, so hopefully there will be no objections getting it into Linux 5.3 either by the DRM subsystem maintainers or Linus Torvalds himself. It is coming a bit later than expected but has the Navi DC display support, GFX10 graphics enablement, SDMA, power management, VCN 2.0 support, and other bits.

The RadeonSI support and other user-space bits are still pending but should be in place for Mesa 19.2. As I've been saying for a while now, assuming no issues in landing this in mainline Linux 5.3, in the stable Linux software stack in September will have this Navi support available and should make it into the autumn Linux distribution updates. If you are planning to buy a Radeon RX 5700/5700XT next month, you'll either need to be building these pieces from Git or be using the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver on a supported enterprise Linux distribution. More details and benchmarks on 7 July.

In addition to Navi, this pull has SR-IOV fixes, gamma fixes, improved Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) error handling, avoiding possible out-of-memory situations when lots of threads are yielding memory contention, improved hardware i2c access arbitration, Display Stream Compression support within the DC code, Vega M support in AMDKFD, Vega/GFX9 priority controls for AMDKFD, and various other changes/fixes.

This latest AMDGPU code for Linux 5.3 is staged here while waiting for it to be merged to DRM-Next and then onwards to the mainline tree following the release of Linux 5.2 in early July.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Libdrm Picks Up Support For AMD Navi
RadeonSI Gets Some Tidying Ahead Of Navi/GFX10 Support (Radeon RX 5700 Series)
AMDVLK Still Hasn't Yet Adopted FreeSync Support
Radeon Software for Linux 19.20 Brings RHEL 8.0 Support
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code
AMD Wires Its New Runtime Linker Into RadeonSI Gallium3D
Popular News This Week
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan